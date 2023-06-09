Natixis Grows Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.13% of Tenet Healthcare worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of THC stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $75.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

