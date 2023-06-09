Natixis Has $5.71 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Natixis decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,563 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Exelon were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 487.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,491 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,839,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 88.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 28.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

EXC opened at $40.13 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

