Natixis Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Natixis lessened its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,203 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,204 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Sunrun were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Performance

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $64,876.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,414,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,908.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $64,876.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,414,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,908.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 12,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $248,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at $25,359,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,098. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 274.47 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Recommended Stories

