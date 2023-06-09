Natixis Has $6.95 Million Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Natixis reduced its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 83,900 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $125.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.27 and a 200-day moving average of $128.65. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.76.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

