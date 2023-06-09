Natixis Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Natixis increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,759 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 111.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $1,931,672. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $200.16 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.55 and a 200-day moving average of $200.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

