Natixis Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,099 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in General Mills were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in General Mills by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $82.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

