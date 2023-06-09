Natixis Invests $6.18 Million in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Natixis bought a new position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 93,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,000. Natixis owned 0.13% of Popular at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Popular by 1,466.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Popular by 98.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Popular by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Popular during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 625,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,062,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $63.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.82. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $83.22.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.66 million. Popular had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.