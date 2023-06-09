Natixis Invests $6.37 Million in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 148,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,365,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.10% of Murphy Oil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 37.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Murphy Oil Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MUR shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shares of MUR opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.37.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

