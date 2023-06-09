Natixis Purchases 11,698 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Natixis lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Kellogg by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Kellogg by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,742,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,483 shares of company stock worth $34,157,328 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.84. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Articles

