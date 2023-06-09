Natixis Purchases 8,000 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,642,000 after buying an additional 23,420 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 671,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,140,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after buying an additional 298,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $147.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.09 and a 200 day moving average of $199.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.76.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

