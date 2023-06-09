Natixis Raises Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Natixis raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.05% of Fair Isaac worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $810.86.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $766.95 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $371.52 and a 52-week high of $800.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $735.85 and its 200 day moving average is $676.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

See Also

