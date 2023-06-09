Natixis Raises Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 325.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,338 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,070,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,243,597,000 after purchasing an additional 931,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,991,000 after purchasing an additional 117,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,341,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.28.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $141.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.49. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $145.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.