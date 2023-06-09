Natixis Raises Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 350.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,582 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Xylem were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam increased its holdings in Xylem by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Mirova increased its holdings in Xylem by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 27,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,700,000 after buying an additional 50,368 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.64.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

Xylem Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $109.07 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

