Natixis Sells 12,283 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 12,283 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in HP were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond lifted its stake in HP by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 51,865 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of HP by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 70,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in HP by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 307,733 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,155 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,015,782 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $54,164,000 after acquiring an additional 69,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $38.12.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.