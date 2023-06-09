Natixis Sells 74,000 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Natixis reduced its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.08% of Owens Corning worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,993 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OC opened at $118.17 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $119.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.92.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

