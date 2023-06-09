Natixis Sells 9,200 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 84,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 91,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

