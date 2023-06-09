Natixis Trims Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.10% of Harley-Davidson worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $34.84 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 11.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.