Natixis Trims Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Natixis cut its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 499,193 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 257,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,075 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 138,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

