Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,370,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after buying an additional 542,822 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 579.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 318,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 271,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,199,000 after buying an additional 203,082 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 527,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 129,975 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 88,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSII. Lake Street Capital lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $20.00 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

