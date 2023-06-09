Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Newmont by 14.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $67.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.42%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

