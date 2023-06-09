News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of News worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in News by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 193,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $19.20 on Friday. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

