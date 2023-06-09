NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX) Announces GBX 2.50 Dividend

NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NIOX Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON NIOX opened at GBX 61.85 ($0.77) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £259.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,040.00 and a beta of 1.20. NIOX Group has a 12-month low of GBX 33.10 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 65 ($0.81). The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.38.

Get NIOX Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Emms sold 227,439 shares of NIOX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £100,073.16 ($124,407.21). 61.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIOX Group Company Profile

NIOX Group Plc, a diagnostics and management company, provides point-of-care fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) diagnosis and management products worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a portable system for the non-invasive measurement of nitric oxide in human breath. The company was formerly known as Circassia Group Plc and changed its name to NIOX Group Plc in September 2022.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIOX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIOX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.