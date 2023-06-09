Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 50,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 79,206 shares.The stock last traded at $17.38 and had previously closed at $16.78.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 29.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Noah by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter valued at $677,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Noah by 19.6% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Noah by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 41,031 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Noah by 1.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,614,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,437 shares during the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

