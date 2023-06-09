Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC opened at $217.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

