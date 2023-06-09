North West (TSE:NWC) Announces Earnings Results

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. North West had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of C$593.60 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE NWC opened at C$35.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.03. North West has a 1 year low of C$30.55 and a 1 year high of C$40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

NWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

