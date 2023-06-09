NU (NYSE:NU) Trading 4.9% Higher

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.48. 4,708,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 26,534,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NU. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NU. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NU by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

