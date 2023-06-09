ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,052 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 66.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,190,200. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $89.99 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $92.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.73.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

