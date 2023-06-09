Ossiam Has $111,000 Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Ossiam decreased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $29.81 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.63%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.18.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

