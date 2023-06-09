Ossiam Invests $123,000 in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 952 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,742,000 after acquiring an additional 200,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $170.39 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $300.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.00 and its 200-day moving average is $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.74.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,809 shares of company stock valued at $49,326,909 in the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

