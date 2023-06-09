Ossiam Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ossiam trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $54.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $105.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.59.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

