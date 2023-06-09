Ossiam Sells 55,713 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,047 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 55,713 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in eBay were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.61 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

