Ossiam Trims Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ossiam lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,796 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Ventas were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Stories

