Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.80-$11.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.80-11.20 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 5.8 %

Oxford Industries stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,439.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,588,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 55.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

