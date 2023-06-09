Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Holdings Boosted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,495,000 after purchasing an additional 868,553 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,672,000 after purchasing an additional 677,730 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,765,000. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.