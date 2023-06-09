Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 32,558 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 332.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $519,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,463. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.90. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.