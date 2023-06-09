Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,060 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BDX opened at $249.52 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.33. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

