Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in G. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,511,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

Genpact stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.45. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $1,425,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,166,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $36,997,028.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $1,425,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,166,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 358,144 shares of company stock worth $14,904,645. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

