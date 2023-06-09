Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.28.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $141.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $145.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.49. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

