Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,096 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Cactus by 59.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cactus in the second quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cactus by 286.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cactus by 48.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Cactus Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.94. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.45 million. Cactus had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

