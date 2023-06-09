Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,197 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 6,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 154,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,478,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,077,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,082,000 after buying an additional 293,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,921,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $57.66. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

