Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,924,000 after acquiring an additional 194,152 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,034,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,815,000 after acquiring an additional 541,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,968,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,169,000 after acquiring an additional 271,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,576,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,071,000 after acquiring an additional 282,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evergy Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

EVRG opened at $59.77 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.94.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

