Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 139 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Shares of CHD opened at $93.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.21 and its 200-day moving average is $86.19. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

