Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,762 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.9% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,566,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,264,000 after buying an additional 1,418,479 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,354,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

