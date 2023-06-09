Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,976 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,976 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

WMB stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $36.96.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

