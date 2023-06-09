Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,365 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $283.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.41. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

Several research firms have commented on APD. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.83.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

