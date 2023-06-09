Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 87,339 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,339 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,676 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

