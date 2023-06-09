Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Paramount Global worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $773,643,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $112,712,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -123.08%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PARA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

