Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0224 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Pipestone Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Pipestone Energy Price Performance

Shares of BKBEF stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. Pipestone Energy has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.13.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BKBEF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pipestone Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.