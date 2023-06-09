Polymath Hits 24 Hour Volume of $250,561.28 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $111.68 million and $250,561.28 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000453 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00331809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013233 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.11887298 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $261,460.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

