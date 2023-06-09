Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 13,002 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.66.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

